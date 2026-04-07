Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On April 7
Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. Queen's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Queen totaled two points in his last appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5. Queen is tops on his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 11.2 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Opposing teams are averaging 125.9 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.