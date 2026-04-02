Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Warriors On April 2

In his most recent action, a 127-113 loss to the Lakers on March 31, Schroder tallied nine points. Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.