Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 115-105 win over the Raptors on April 20, Schroder put up five points and four assists. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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