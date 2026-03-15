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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Mavericks On March 15

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. Schroder's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13, Schroder tallied eight points and six assists. Schroder is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 118.0 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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