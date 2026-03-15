Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Mavericks On March 15

In his most recent appearance, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13, Schroder tallied eight points and six assists. Schroder is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 118.0 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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