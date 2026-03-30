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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Jazz On March 30

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 30. Schroder's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schroder totaled eight points and five assists in his last game, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Schroder is averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.4 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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