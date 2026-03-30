Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Jazz On March 30

Schroder totaled eight points and five assists in his last game, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Schroder is averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.4 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

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