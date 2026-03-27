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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Heat On March 27

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Friday, March 27. Schroder's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Schroder put up four points, six rebounds and six assists in a 120-103 loss to the Heat. Schroder is averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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