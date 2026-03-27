Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Heat On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Schroder put up four points, six rebounds and six assists in a 120-103 loss to the Heat. Schroder is averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.3 points per contest.

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