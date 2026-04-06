Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

Schroder totaled six points in his most recent appearance, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5. Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.7 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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