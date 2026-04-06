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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. Schroder's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Schroder totaled six points in his most recent appearance, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5. Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.7 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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