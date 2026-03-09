FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play 76ers On March 9

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 9. Schroder's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Schroder posted two points in a 109-98 loss to the Celtics. Schroder is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

