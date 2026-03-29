Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Wizards On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Avdija put up 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks. Avdija leads his team in both points (23.9 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 124 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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