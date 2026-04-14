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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Take On Suns In Play-In Game

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Avdija's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Avdija totaled 25 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in his last appearance, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

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