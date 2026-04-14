Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Take On Suns In Play-In Game

Avdija totaled 25 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in his last appearance, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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