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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs On April 8

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. Avdija's points prop was 25.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Avdija put up 26 points and seven assists in a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets. Avdija leads his team in both points (24.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Spurs rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

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