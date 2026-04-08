Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs On April 8

Last time out on April 6, Avdija put up 26 points and seven assists in a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets. Avdija leads his team in both points (24.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Spurs rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.