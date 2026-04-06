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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Take On Nuggets On April 6

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, April 6. Avdija's points prop was 25.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Avdija recorded 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 118-106 win over the Pelicans. Avdija is tops on his team in both points (23.9 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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