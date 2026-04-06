Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Take On Nuggets On April 6

Last time out on April 2, Avdija recorded 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 118-106 win over the Pelicans. Avdija is tops on his team in both points (23.9 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.8 points per game.

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