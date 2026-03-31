Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On March 31

Avdija totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 123-88 win over the Wizards on March 29. Avdija leads his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

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