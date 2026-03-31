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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On March 31

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, March 31. Avdija's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Avdija totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 123-88 win over the Wizards on March 29. Avdija leads his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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