Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Face Clippers On April 10

Avdija had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 112-101 loss to the Spurs on April 8. Avdija is tops on his team in both points (24.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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