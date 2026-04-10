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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Face Clippers On April 10

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, April 10. Avdija's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Avdija had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 112-101 loss to the Spurs on April 8. Avdija is tops on his team in both points (24.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

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