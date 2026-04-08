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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Warriors On April 7

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, April 7. DeRozan's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, DeRozan put up nine points. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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