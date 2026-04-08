DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Warriors On April 7

In his most recent action, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, DeRozan put up nine points. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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