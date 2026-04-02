DeMar DeRozan And Kings Play Raptors On April 1

Last time out on March 28, DeRozan recorded 22 points in a 123-113 loss to the Hawks. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per game (18.5), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.2 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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