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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Play Raptors On April 1

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 1. DeRozan's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, DeRozan recorded 22 points in a 123-113 loss to the Hawks. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per game (18.5), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.2 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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