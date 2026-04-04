DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Pelicans On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, DeRozan totaled 28 points and four assists. DeRozan paces his team in points per contest (18.6), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are giving up 119.5 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.