FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Pelicans On April 3

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, April 3. DeRozan's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, DeRozan totaled 28 points and four assists. DeRozan paces his team in points per contest (18.6), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are giving up 119.5 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News