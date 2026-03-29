DeMar DeRozan And Kings Take On Nets On March 29

In his most recent action, a 123-113 loss to the Hawks on March 28, DeRozan had 22 points. DeRozan paces his squad in points per game (18.5), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.7 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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