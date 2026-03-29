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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Take On Nets On March 29

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 29. DeRozan's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-113 loss to the Hawks on March 28, DeRozan had 22 points. DeRozan paces his squad in points per game (18.5), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.7 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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