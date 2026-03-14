DeMar DeRozan And Kings Play Clippers On March 14

In his most recent action, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11, DeRozan totaled 39 points, six assists and two steals. DeRozan leads his squad in points per game (18.4), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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