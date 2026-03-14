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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Play Clippers On March 14

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 14. DeRozan's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11, DeRozan totaled 39 points, six assists and two steals. DeRozan leads his squad in points per game (18.4), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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