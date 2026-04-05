DeMar DeRozan And Kings Take On Clippers On April 5

In his most recent game, a 117-113 win over the Pelicans on April 3, DeRozan totaled 14 points, five assists and two steals. DeRozan leads his squad in points per game (18.6), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.