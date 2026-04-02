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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Play Trail Blazers On April 2

Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 2. Murray's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Murray posted 19 points and six assists in a 134-102 loss to the Rockets. Murray is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.0 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dejounte Murray

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