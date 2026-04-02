Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Play Trail Blazers On April 2

In his last game on March 29, Murray posted 19 points and six assists in a 134-102 loss to the Rockets. Murray is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.0 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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