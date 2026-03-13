Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 13

Murray totaled 27 points, six assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Murray is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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