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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 13

Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Murray's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray totaled 27 points, six assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Murray is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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