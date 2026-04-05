Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Take On Magic On April 5

In his most recent action, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2, Murray had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Murray is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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