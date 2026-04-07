Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On April 7

In his most recent game, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2, Murray tallied nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Murray is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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