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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On April 7

Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. Murray's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2, Murray tallied nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Murray is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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