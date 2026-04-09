Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Warriors On April 9

In his most recent action, a 123-87 loss to the Thunder on April 7, Ayton put up three points. Ayton is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Warriors are conceding 115.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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