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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Warriors On April 9

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 9. Ayton's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-87 loss to the Thunder on April 7, Ayton put up three points. Ayton is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Warriors are conceding 115.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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