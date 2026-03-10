FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Timberwolves On March 10

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Ayton's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8, Ayton had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Ayton leads his squad in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

