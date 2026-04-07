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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Thunder On April 7

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, April 7. Ayton's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Ayton totaled 13 points in his last appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Ayton paces his squad in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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