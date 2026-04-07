Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Thunder On April 7

Ayton totaled 13 points in his last appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Ayton paces his squad in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.5 points per game.

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