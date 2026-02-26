Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Suns On Feb. 26

In his most recent appearance, a 110-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 24, Ayton totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds. Ayton is tops on his team in rebounding (8.5 per game), and averages 13.2 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 111.4 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

