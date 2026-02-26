FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Suns On Feb. 26

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. Ayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 110-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 24, Ayton totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds. Ayton is tops on his team in rebounding (8.5 per game), and averages 13.2 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 111.4 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News