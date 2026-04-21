Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 2

Ayton tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 107-98 win over the Rockets on April 18. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.