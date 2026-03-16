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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Rockets On March 16

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 16. Ayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Ayton totaled nine points and nine rebounds in his last appearance, a 127-125 win over the Nuggets on March 14. Ayton is tops on his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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