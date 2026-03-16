Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Rockets On March 16

Ayton totaled nine points and nine rebounds in his last appearance, a 127-125 win over the Nuggets on March 14. Ayton is tops on his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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