Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Mavericks On April 5

Ayton put up eight points in his last action, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Ayton paces his team in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.3 points per game.

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