Dean Wade And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18, Wade had five points and two steals. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.