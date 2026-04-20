Dean Wade And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 2
Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Wade's points prop was 4.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18, Wade had five points and two steals. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.