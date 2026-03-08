FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Celtics On March 8

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 8. Wade's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 118-116 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 25, Wade put up four assists. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dean Wade

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News