Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Face 76ers On March 9

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 9. Wade's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8, Wade tallied seven points. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dean Wade

