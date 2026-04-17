De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Face Suns In Play-In Game

In his most recent game, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Melton totaled seven points and two steals. Melton averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are giving up 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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