De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Rockets On April 5

In his most recent game, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, Melton put up five points, six rebounds and three steals. Melton is averaging 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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