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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Rockets On April 5

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 5. Melton's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, Melton put up five points, six rebounds and three steals. Melton is averaging 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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