De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Nuggets On March 29

In his most recent game, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25, Melton tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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