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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 25. Melton's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Melton posted six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 137-131 win over the Mavericks. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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