De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Melton posted six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 137-131 win over the Mavericks. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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