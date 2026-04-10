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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Lakers On April 9

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 9. Melton's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Melton posted 21 points and five assists in a 110-105 win over the Kings. Melton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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