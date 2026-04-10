De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Lakers On April 9

In his last game on April 7, Melton posted 21 points and five assists in a 110-105 win over the Kings. Melton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

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