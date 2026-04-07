De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Square Off Against Kings On April 7

Melton totaled six points and four assists in his most recent action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Melton is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per contest.

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