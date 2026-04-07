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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Square Off Against Kings On April 7

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, April 7. Melton's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Melton totaled six points and four assists in his most recent action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Melton is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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