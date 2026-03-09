FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Jazz On March 9

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 9. Melton's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Melton totaled 23 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 115-113 win over the Rockets on March 5. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.0 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

