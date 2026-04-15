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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Clippers In Play-In Game

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Melton's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Melton put up four points and two blocks in a 115-110 loss to the Clippers. Melton averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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