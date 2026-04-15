De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Clippers In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Melton put up four points and two blocks in a 115-110 loss to the Clippers. Melton averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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