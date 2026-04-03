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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Cavaliers On April 2

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. Melton's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Melton totaled two steals. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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