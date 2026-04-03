De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Cavaliers On April 2

In his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Melton totaled two steals. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.