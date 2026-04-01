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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Warriors On April 1

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, April 1. Fox's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30, Fox totaled seven points, six assists and two steals. Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

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