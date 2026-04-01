De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Warriors On April 1

In his last appearance, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30, Fox totaled seven points, six assists and two steals. Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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