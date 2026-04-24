De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21, Fox put up 17 points, four assists and two steals. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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