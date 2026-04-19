De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, Fox put up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per game.

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