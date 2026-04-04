De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Nuggets On April 4

Fox tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 118-99 win over the Clippers on April 2. Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per game.

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