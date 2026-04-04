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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Nuggets On April 4

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 4. Fox's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Fox tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 118-99 win over the Clippers on April 2. Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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