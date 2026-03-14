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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Hornets On March 14

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 14. Fox's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Fox put up 27 points and nine assists. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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