De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Hornets On March 14

In his most recent game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Fox put up 27 points and nine assists. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.