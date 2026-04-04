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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On April 4

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, April 4. Mitchell's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell had 21 points and seven assists in his last game, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are giving up 124.3 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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