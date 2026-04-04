Davion Mitchell And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On April 4

Mitchell had 21 points and seven assists in his last game, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are giving up 124.3 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the league.

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