Davion Mitchell And Heat Face Raptors On April 7

Last time out on April 4, Mitchell recorded 12 points and six assists in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Mitchell is tops on his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 112.1 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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