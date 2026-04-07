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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Face Raptors On April 7

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 7. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 4, Mitchell recorded 12 points and six assists in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Mitchell is tops on his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 112.1 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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